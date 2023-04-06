  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a panel session on the closing day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 20. | BLOOMBERG
Within weeks of taking office a decade ago, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda fired his “shock and awe” stimulus targeting a return to steady 2% inflation in around two years. As his tenure ends, the original “time horizon” remains largely that — something within sight but out of reach.

Through 10 years of experimental policy that rewrote the rules of global central banking, Kuroda’s BOJ forked out ¥1.55 quadrillion ($11.7 trillion) on bonds, stock funds and corporate debt.

Deflation was tamed though not vanquished; businesses were kept afloat and zombie companies plodded on; workers kept their jobs even as productivity flat lined; the government funded vast spending programs and the deficit deepened; and the economy eked out modest expansions, though only Italy grew slower among major economies.

