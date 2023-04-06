  • Tokyo reported 1,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 1,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 150 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 960.6, compared to 819.6 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose by one from Wednesday to three, while two new deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW