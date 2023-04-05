  • Tokyo's Nihonbashi district on Monday. The capital reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 202 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 202 from a week before.

One new death was confirmed among patients in the capital. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at two, down by one from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 938.7, up 15.5% from a week earlier.

