  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo reported 1,357 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 350 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 909.9, compared to 722.9 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Monday at three, while one death linked to the virus was reported on Tuesday.

