  • People walk under cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 420 new COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of 65 from a week before.

No new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the capital. There were three severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria, down by one from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 859, up 21.8% from a week earlier.

