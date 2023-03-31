  • Morning commuters outside Shimbashi Station in Tokyo on Thursday | BLOOMBERG
Tokyo confirmed 854 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by 39 from a week before.

There was one fatality among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stayed unchanged from the previous day at five.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 814, up 26.7% from a week earlier.

