Tokyo confirmed 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, rising by 85 from a week before and pushing the seven-day average of new cases up to 705.1, compared with 651.6 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from Sunday to two, while two new deaths linked to the virus were reported on Monday.

On Sunday, a total of 6,167 cases were reported across the nation, up by about 260 week on week. Thirteen people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead the same day while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 59, down by six from Saturday.