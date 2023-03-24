Tokyo reported 893 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 262 from a week earlier.
One new death linked to the coronavirus was confirmed in the capital, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at two, down by one from the previous day.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 642.4, down 7.1% from a week earlier.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.