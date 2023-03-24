  • People rest under cherry blossoms in full bloom at a park in Tokyo's Sumida district on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 893 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 262 from a week earlier.

One new death linked to the coronavirus was confirmed in the capital, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at two, down by one from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 642.4, down 7.1% from a week earlier.

