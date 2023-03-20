  • Visitors picnic under cherry trees in bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 270 new cases of coronavirus infection Monday, down by 43 from a week earlier.

New fatalities came to two among COVID-19 patients in the capital. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria dropped by two from the previous day to four.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 651.6, down 12.5% from a week earlier.

