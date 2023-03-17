  • Fans rejoice Thursday at a sports bar in Tokyo's Shibuya district as they watch Japan beat Italy to reach the World Baseball Classic semifinals. | KYODO
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 631 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 147 from a week before.

Six new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria dropped by two from the previous day to six.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 691.3, down 9.1% from a week earlier.

