  staff report, jiji

Tokyo reported 680 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by by 114 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 712.3, compared to 754.3 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from Wednesday to eight, while five new deaths were reported on Thursday.

