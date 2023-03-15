  • New deaths linked to COVID-19 in Tokyo came to six on Wednesday. The number of severe cases stayed unchanged from the previous day at seven. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 110 from a week before.

New deaths linked to COVID-19 in the Japanese capital came to six. The number of severe cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria stayed unchanged from the previous day at seven.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 728.6, down 6.2% from a week earlier.

