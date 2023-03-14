Tokyo confirmed 988 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, about the lame level as a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 744.3, compared with 791.4 a week earlier. The number of severe case under Tokyo’s criteria fell by one from Monday to seven, while two deaths linked to the virus were reported Tuesday.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 3,236 new cases, a decrease of about 900 from a week earlier. Forty-eight deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly confirmed, while the number of severe cases rose by four from Sunday to 114.