  • Passengers at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI
    Passengers at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo reported 778 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up 42 from a week earlier.

No new coronavirus fatalities were confirmed, while there were seven very ill patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria, down by one from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 760.3, down 15% from a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW