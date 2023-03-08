In Japan, the question of gender quotas for lawmakers looms larger on International Women’s Day, which this year is marked Wednesday. Experts both at home and abroad say they are the fastest way to achieve gender equality in politics — an area in which Japan particularly fares poorly compared with other countries.

But the answer is not so simple, as there are many factors at play, in terms of both law and culture.

The gender gap index released by the World Economic Forum is a perennial reminder of the long road ahead for gender equality in Japan, which in 2022 ranked 116th out of 146 countries surveyed. The dismal position is due in large part to the extremely low representation of women in politics — the nation is ranked 139th, with only Oman, Nigeria, Iran, Qatar, Brunei, Kuwait and Vanuatu below it.