Geneva – Japan ranked 116th among 146 countries in the gender gap rankings this year, remaining in last place among Group of Seven industrialized countries, a Swiss-based think tank said Wednesday.
The report by the World Economic Forum showed women’s participation in the political and economic arenas remains particularly low in Japan. The country, however, attained high scores in access to education and health.
