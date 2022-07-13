  • Japan came 116th among the 146 countries in the World Economic Forum's global gender equality rankings for 2022, far behind other G7 countries. | KYODO
Geneva – Japan ranked 116th among 146 countries in the gender gap rankings this year, remaining in last place among Group of Seven industrialized countries, a Swiss-based think tank said Wednesday.

The report by the World Economic Forum showed women’s participation in the political and economic arenas remains particularly low in Japan. The country, however, attained high scores in access to education and health.

