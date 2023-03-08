Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is facing a political headache involving a rival and Cabinet member just as he gears up for a particularly busy political schedule in the coming months.

Sanae Takaichi, who currently serves as economic security minister, is under fire over documents obtained by Hiroyuki Konishi of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan last week.

Konishi claimed they showed how former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration pressured the internal affairs ministry, which was then headed by Abe ally Takaichi, to change the legal interpretation of the broadcasting law that requires political impartiality.