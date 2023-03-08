Japanese tax authorities have ordered nine social media influencers to pay ¥85 million in back taxes, a sum that includes penalties, over their income from affiliated marketing, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The nine influencers, all of them women and most of whom are in their 30s, failed to declare about ¥300 million in total in taxable income in the six years through 2021, the people said.

The influencers have thousands to hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and Instagram, earning money by recommending cosmetics and other products from specific companies on social media.