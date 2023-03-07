U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in the U.S. in coming weeks, two sources said Monday, a move that could replace the Republican Speaker’s anticipated but sensitive trip to the democratically governed island claimed by China.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsai had been invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during a transit through California on a planned visit to Central America, and that McCarthy was likely to meet her in the United States.

One of the sources said should the U.S. meeting go forward — likely in April — it did not necessarily rule out McCarthy visiting Taiwan in the future.