  • Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy surveys the room during the House's 14th vote to select a speaker, late Friday. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy surveys the room during the House's 14th vote to select a speaker, late Friday. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Washington – Embattled Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another embarrassing defeat — his 14th of the week — as he failed late Friday to secure the votes needed to lead the U.S. House of Representatives after predicting he would prevail.

McCarthy received 216 votes, one shy of the number needed for a victory, as a small faction of right-wing hard-liners held out despite his promise of spending cuts and other concessions that had won over many of their colleagues.

McCarthy had predicted victory earlier in the day. “It’s going to happen,” he said after picking up support in two afternoon votes.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW