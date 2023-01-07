Embattled Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another embarrassing defeat — his 14th of the week — as he failed late Friday to secure the votes needed to lead the U.S. House of Representatives after predicting he would prevail.

McCarthy received 216 votes, one shy of the number needed for a victory, as a small faction of right-wing hard-liners held out despite his promise of spending cuts and other concessions that had won over many of their colleagues.

McCarthy had predicted victory earlier in the day. “It’s going to happen,” he said after picking up support in two afternoon votes.