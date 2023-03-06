Tokyo logged 335 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decrease of 35 from a week before.
One new death was reported among COVID-19 patients in the capital, and there were eight COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria, down by one from the previous day.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 818.9, down 11.9% from a week earlier.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.