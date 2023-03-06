  • Pedestrians use an entrance to the underground train station in Tokyo's Ginza district as runners pass by during the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo logged 335 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decrease of 35 from a week before.

One new death was reported among COVID-19 patients in the capital, and there were eight COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria, down by one from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 818.9, down 11.9% from a week earlier.

