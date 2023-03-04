The investment firm managing nearly $1.5 billion (about ¥204 billion) of assets for members of Nintendo’s founding family is willing to play a long game when it comes to portfolio companies and can wait more than a decade to see a turnaround, a top executive said.

That timeline helps explain why Yamauchi-No.10 Family Office shows no sign of relenting nearly a year into its quest to take marine construction firm Toyo Construction private, a takeover battle that could see a critical turn at an annual shareholders meeting in June.

The long-term outlook gives the Yamauchi family office a rare flexibility and risk appetite in its hunt for both listed and privately held companies with technology that can revitalize Japan, Chief Investment Officer Hirowaka Murakami said.