    The Yamauchi family office was launched in 2020 by Banjo Yamauchi, the 30-year-old biological grandson and adopted son of Nintendo's third president, Hiroshi Yamauchi. | REUTERS
The investment firm managing nearly $1.5 billion (about ¥204 billion) of assets for members of Nintendo’s founding family is willing to play a long game when it comes to portfolio companies and can wait more than a decade to see a turnaround, a top executive said.

That timeline helps explain why Yamauchi-No.10 Family Office shows no sign of relenting nearly a year into its quest to take marine construction firm Toyo Construction private, a takeover battle that could see a critical turn at an annual shareholders meeting in June.

The long-term outlook gives the Yamauchi family office a rare flexibility and risk appetite in its hunt for both listed and privately held companies with technology that can revitalize Japan, Chief Investment Officer Hirowaka Murakami said.

