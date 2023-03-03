  • A park in Tokyo on Wednesday. Tokyo confirmed 736 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, up by 309 from a week before. | REUTERS
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 736 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, up by 309 from a week before.

One COVID-19 death was reported in the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria fell by two from the previous day to nine.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 894.1, down 7.9% from a week earlier.

