Tokyo confirmed 952 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by 120 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 850.0, compared to 1,091.1 a week earlier.

New COVID-19 deaths totaled five in Tokyo, while the number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria fell by two from the previous day to 11.

