More details emerged Thursday about the 17-year-old boy arrested the previous day for allegedly stabbing a junior high school teacher in Saitama Prefecture, with the suspect — who did not attend the school — reportedly possessing at least three knives and stabbing the victim several times.

On Wednesday, police arrested the teenager on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed the 60-year-old teacher multiple times in the arms and stomach as the victim attempted to seize the weapon on the third floor of Misasa Junior High School in the city of Toda.

The suspect admitted to wanting to kill someone regardless of who it was, investigators said.