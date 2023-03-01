  • Kyodo

New York – Kei Komuro, the husband of former Princess Mako, has been registered as a lawyer in the U.S. state of New York, a local judicial website showed.

Kei Komuro | KYODO
Komuro’s registration, dated Monday according to the New York State Unified Court System, came after he passed the state’s bar examination on his third attempt last July.

