  • Kei Komuro, the husband of former Princess Mako, in Tokyo in November 2021, when came back to Japan to meet the former finance of his mother. | KYODO
Kei Komuro, the husband of the former Princess Mako, has passed New York’s state bar exam on his third try, NHK reported Friday, a result that is sure to bring relief to a couple dogged by intense criticism and scrutiny from the Japanese public.

Komuro shared the exam results with the head of the legal office in Japan where he used to work as a paralegal, NHK said. He took the test in July.

