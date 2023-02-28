  • Tokyo reported 1,181 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,181 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by 270 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 891.0, compared with 1,240.4 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by two from Monday to 11, while five deaths linked to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

