Washington – The United States is "confident" that China is considering providing lethal materiel to support the Russian forces invading Ukraine, senior officials said Sunday.
And while they have seen no sign Beijing has done so yet, they underscored the U.S. message this weekend that China should not cross that red line.
"We're confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment" to Russia, CIA director William Burns told CBS on Sunday in a rare interview.
