Tokyo confirmed 370 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by 140 from a week before.

The daily tally in the capital fell below 400 for the first time in 14 months, with cases having been on a downward trend nationwide.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 929.6, compared with 1,352.0 a week earlier.

