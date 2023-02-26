  • Tokyo reported 810 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 810 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  JIJI, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 810 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a decrease of 182 from a week before.

Eight deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported in the Japanese capital, while there were 12 severe cases, up by one from Saturday.

