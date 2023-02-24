Japanese aid workers and others helping Ukrainians are trying to work out how best to continue their support, with no end in sight to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

Since Moscow’s invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, 15 Japanese medical workers have been dispatched to the war-torn country by international medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Utilizing their experiences in conflict zones, the workers taught local doctors how to conduct triage, or assess conditions of patients to decide who should be treated first, and support rehabilitation so that they would be better able to treat people injured in artillery attacks.