India is unlikely to sign a deal with richer nations this year for a just energy transition, as international funding rests on India committing to a timeline to phase out coal, an “unviable” proposition for the country, energy analysts said.

The Group of Seven industrialized nations, together with Norway, Denmark and the European Union, believe a “just energy transition partnership” (JETP) with India will financially empower it to reduce climate changing emissions from power production.

Similar pacts have been signed with South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam, but India wants a JETP on its own terms: no phase out of coal and funds for clean energy expansion in the form of grants, not loans.