Beijing – At least two people have died and more than 50 are missing after a coal mine collapsed in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, state media reported.
The collapse occurred in Alxa League in the western part of the region at around 1 p.m., according to state broadcaster CCTV.
“Currently, the incident has caused the deaths of two people and injured six, with 53 missing,” CCTV said in a social media post.
