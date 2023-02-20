  • People cross a street in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 510 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down by 300 from a week before.

Nine new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

The number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms under Tokyo’s standards stood at 12, down by one from the previous day.

