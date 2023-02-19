  • Tokyo reported 992 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo reported 992 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by about 200 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,394.9 compared to 1,927.7 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Saturday at 13, while eight deaths linked to the virus were reported on Sunday.

