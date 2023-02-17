  • Tokyo's Shibuya district last week. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo recorded 1,272 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, a drop of 650 from a week before.

Ten deaths among COVID-19 patients were reported in the capital, with the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria unchanged from the previous day at 16.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,453.9, down 37.3% from a week earlier.

