  • Tokyo reported 1,454 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
    Tokyo reported 1,454 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

  • staff report, Jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 1,454 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 700 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,546.7, compared to 2,463.0 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Wednesday at 16, while 15 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW