An investigation by the central government, conducted at the request of parliament, found there were no media leaks by government officials on the selection of the nominee for the next central bank governor, a ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday.

The Nikkei newspaper reported Friday the government was expected to appoint academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, which other media also reported on the day.

Four days later, the government officially announced Ueda as its pick to succeed incumbent BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda when his second, five-year term ends in April.