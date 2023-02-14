  • Olena Kurylo, a 52-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Russian armed forces attempted to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. | AFP-JIJI
Katowice, Poland – One year after photographs of her bloody face and bandaged head became early symbols of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Olena Kurylo vividly remembers the devastating events of Feb. 24, 2022.

A teacher at the time, now a refugee, she dreams of home.

“An explosion jolted me awake at 5:00 am,” said the now 53-year-old who lives in Poland, where millions of Ukrainians have found refuge and help.

