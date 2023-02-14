One year after photographs of her bloody face and bandaged head became early symbols of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Olena Kurylo vividly remembers the devastating events of Feb. 24, 2022.

A teacher at the time, now a refugee, she dreams of home.

“An explosion jolted me awake at 5:00 am,” said the now 53-year-old who lives in Poland, where millions of Ukrainians have found refuge and help.