  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 810 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by about 300 from a week before.

The daily figure in Tokyo fell below 1,000 mark on Sunday for the first time since June 13 last year, and infection figures have been on the decline nationwide.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,885.6, compared with 3,100.1 a week earlier.

