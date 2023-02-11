  • Visitors look out from the observatory at the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
Tokyo confirmed 1,752 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, down by 1,240 from a week earlier.

A total of 15 deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in the capital. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria was unchanged from Friday at 22.

Osaka Prefecture, meanwhile, logged 1,916 new cases and 15 deaths, while Fukuoka Prefecture saw 21 deaths and 1,204 cases.

