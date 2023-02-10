  • Tokyo's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases stood at 2,317.4, down 35.3% from a week earlier. | KYODO
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 1,922 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 1,019 from a week before.

New fatalities among COVID-19 patients totaled 14 in the capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria fell by eight from the previous day to 22.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 2,317.4, down 35.3% from a week earlier.

