    Tokyo's Ginza district last month. Japan spent 22% of its annual budget on debt redemption and interest payments last year, more than the 15% spent on public works, education and defense combined. | AFP-JIJI
Japan’s ticking debt time bomb will likely complicate the next central bank governor’s task of steering a smooth exit from ultraloose monetary settings, with rising long-term interest rates already forcing policymakers to amend budget projections.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration has nominated Kazuo Ueda, a former member of the central bank’s policy board, as its pick to succeed Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Kuroda retires on April 8 and leaves behind a policy that helped keep the cost of funding the country’s huge debt pile extremely low.

