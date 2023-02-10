Japan’s ticking debt time bomb will likely complicate the next central bank governor’s task of steering a smooth exit from ultraloose monetary settings, with rising long-term interest rates already forcing policymakers to amend budget projections.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration has nominated Kazuo Ueda, a former member of the central bank’s policy board, as its pick to succeed Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, people familiar with the matter said Friday.
Kuroda retires on April 8 and leaves behind a policy that helped keep the cost of funding the country’s huge debt pile extremely low.
