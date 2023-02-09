  • Tokyo reported 2,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | KYODO
    Tokyo reported 2,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 2,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 1,300 from a week before, as the nation continues to see a downtrend in infections.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 2,463.0, compared with 3,776.1 a week earlier.

The number of cases considered severe under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria fell by two from Wednesday to 30, while 15 deaths linked to the virus were reported Thursday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED