Tokyo confirmed 2,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 1,300 from a week before, as the nation continues to see a downtrend in infections.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 2,463.0, compared with 3,776.1 a week earlier.

The number of cases considered severe under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria fell by two from Wednesday to 30, while 15 deaths linked to the virus were reported Thursday.