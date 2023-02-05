Discriminatory remarks made against sexual minorities by an aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sparked fury and concern across the country Saturday.

Kishida fired Masayoshi Arai the same day, calling the remarks "inexcusable."

Civic groups, members of the public interviewed on the streets, people posting online and opposition party lawmakers lambasted Masayoshi Arai for saying that he would "not want to live next door" to an LGBT couple and that he does "not even want to look at them."