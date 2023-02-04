A close aide to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has come under fire over his discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities, saying he would “not want to live next door” to an LGBT couple and that he would “hate even to see them.”

Masayoshi Arai, an elite bureaucrat who serves as executive secretary to the prime minister, quickly retracted the comments Friday after they were made public by the media.

Before the retraction, Arai had said that if same-sex marriage is introduced in Japan, it would “change the way society is” and “there are quite a few people who would abandon this country.”