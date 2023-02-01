  • Tokyo confirmed 4,012 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 1,922 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo confirmed 4,012 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 1,922 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 4,012 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 1,922 from a week before.

New deaths among COVID-19 patients in the capital totaled 20 on the day. The number of patients with symptoms considered severe under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria rose by one from the previous day to 35. The seven-day average of cases stood at 3,998.9, down 33.3% from a week earlier.

On Tuesday, 58,596 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, a decrease of about 25,000 from a week before.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW