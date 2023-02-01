Tokyo confirmed 4,012 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 1,922 from a week before.

New deaths among COVID-19 patients in the capital totaled 20 on the day. The number of patients with symptoms considered severe under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria rose by one from the previous day to 35. The seven-day average of cases stood at 3,998.9, down 33.3% from a week earlier.

On Tuesday, 58,596 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, a decrease of about 25,000 from a week before.