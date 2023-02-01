Tokyo confirmed 4,012 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 1,922 from a week before.
New deaths among COVID-19 patients in the capital totaled 20 on the day. The number of patients with symptoms considered severe under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria rose by one from the previous day to 35. The seven-day average of cases stood at 3,998.9, down 33.3% from a week earlier.
On Tuesday, 58,596 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, a decrease of about 25,000 from a week before.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.