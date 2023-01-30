Donald Trump ran headlong into some of the biggest challenges he’ll face in his comeback bid — fading enthusiasm among Republicans looking to move on from the former president and rising rivals for the GOP nomination — as he hit the 2024 campaign trail for the first time.

Trump visited two crucial early-voting states, New Hampshire and South Carolina, on Saturday, and tried to tamp down criticism that his campaign has been lackluster since announcing his third White House bid last November.

“They said, ‘He’s not campaigning’ … ‘He’s not doing rallies’ … ‘Maybe he’s lost that step,’” Trump told the New Hampshire Republican Party annual meeting in Salem. “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”