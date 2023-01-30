  • People cross a street in Tokyo on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government newly confirmed 1,818 people as positive for COVID-19 on Monday, down by 859 from a week earlier.

The capital logged 20 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while recognizing 32 infected people with severe symptoms under its criteria, up by two from the previous day.

The seven-day average of cases came to 4,622.6, down 34% from a week earlier.

